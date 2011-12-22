版本:
European stock index futures signal early gains

PARIS Dec 22 European stock index futures signalled early gains on Thursday, but nagging fears over the euro zone debt crisis after the European Central Bank's 3-year tender were seen capping the rebound.

At 0704 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.4-0.5 percent.

