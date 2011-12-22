European stock index futures signal early gains

Boeing wins Singapore Airline order for wide-body planes - source
Feb 9 Boeing Co has won an order to supply wide-body planes to Singapore Airlines Ltd, a source familiar with the matter said.
PARIS Dec 22 European stock index futures signalled early gains on Thursday, but nagging fears over the euro zone debt crisis after the European Central Bank's 3-year tender were seen capping the rebound.
At 0704 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.4-0.5 percent.
Feb 9 Boeing Co has won an order to supply wide-body planes to Singapore Airlines Ltd, a source familiar with the matter said.
Feb 9 British packaging company RPC Group Plc said on Thursday it would acquire Letica Group, a U.S.-based maker of plastic packaging and food service products, for up to 511 million pounds ($640 million) to expand outside Europe.
LONDON, Feb 9 European shares rose for a third consecutive session on Thursday, with some major companies such as France's second-biggest listed bank Societe Generale and oil major Total advancing after their results.