Europe stock index futures signal early gains

PARIS Dec 29 European stock index futures point to a slightly higher open on Thursday, with stocks set to reverse some of the previous session's losses ahead of a key debt auction in Italy.

By 0703 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.2-0.6 percent.

