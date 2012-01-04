Europe stock index futures point to lower open

PARIS Jan 4 European stock index futures signalled losses on Wednesday, with stocks poised to halt a four-day rally as wary investors pocket some of the recent gains, on simmering worries over the region's massive debt refinancing in the first quarter.

At 0702 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down between 0.5 percent and 0.6 percent.