版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 4日 星期三 15:05 BJT

Europe stock index futures point to lower open

PARIS Jan 4 European stock index futures signalled losses on Wednesday, with stocks poised to halt a four-day rally as wary investors pocket some of the recent gains, on simmering worries over the region's massive debt refinancing in the first quarter.

At 0702 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down between 0.5 percent and 0.6 percent.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐