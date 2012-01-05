版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 5日 星期四 15:06 BJT

Europe stock futures mixed; France debt sale eyed

PARIS Jan 5 European stock index futures point to a mixed open on Thursday, as investors brace for France's bond auction as well as a flurry of U.S. macroeconomic data.

At 0703 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 were down 0.1 percent, for Germany's DAX down 0.2 percent and for France's CAC were up 0.1 percent.

