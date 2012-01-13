Europe stock index futures point to higher open

BRIEF-Fairmont Resources received an extension to complete payment for Granitos De Badajoz until March 8
* Fairmont Resources Inc. (TSX-V: FMR) requests and receives short extension for Grabasa acquisition
PARIS Jan 13 European stock index futures pointed to higher open on Friday, as investors hope an Italian bond auction will show strong demand for the country's troubled debt and match the success of Thursday's Spanish bond sale.
At 0701 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.8-1.0 percent.
Italy will test investor appetite for its longer-term debt for the first time in 2012 on Friday, seeking to sell up to 4.75 billion euros of bonds.
TORONTO, Feb 22 One of Canada's largest insurers, Power Financial Corp, is investing in a Toronto-based startup with global ambitions to automate key segments of the insurance industry.
* Gilead Sciences Canada- effective feb 28, ontario to list epclusa on public drug plan to treat all six genotypes of chronic hepatitis c infection Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: