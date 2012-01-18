版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 18日 星期三 15:02 BJT

European stock index futures point to lower open

PARIS Jan 18 European stock index futures pointed to a slightly lower open on Wednesday, with shares set to halt a brisk two-day rally ahead of Portugal's debt sale and Greece's debt restructuring talks.

At 0701 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.2-0.3 percent.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐