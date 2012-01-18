European stock index futures point to lower open

BRIEF-Icahn Enterprises says Q4 net loss of $1.42 per depositary unit
* Icahn enterprises L.P. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
PARIS Jan 18 European stock index futures pointed to a slightly lower open on Wednesday, with shares set to halt a brisk two-day rally ahead of Portugal's debt sale and Greece's debt restructuring talks.
At 0701 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.2-0.3 percent.
* Icahn enterprises L.P. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Altisource Asset Management Corporation reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results; continues to successfully deliver on RESI's strategic objectives
* Altisource Residential Corporation reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results; continues to meet growth, operating and disposition objectives