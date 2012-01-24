版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 24日 星期二 15:02 BJT

Europe stock futures signal losses; Siemens eyed

PARIS Jan 24 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Tuesday as stalled Greek debt talks revived worries of a chaotic default while Siemens's results sparked fears on the earnings front.

At 0701 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.3-0.4 percent.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐