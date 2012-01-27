版本:
European stock index futures point to lower open

PARIS Jan 27 European stock index futures pointed to a slightly lower open on Friday, with stocks set to trim some of the previous day's sharp gains, as investors await the outcome of crucial Greek debt talks before chasing stocks higher.

At 0701 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.3-0.4 percent.

