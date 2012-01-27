European stock index futures point to lower open

BRIEF-Questerre: Gross reserves grew by over 20 pct in 2016
* Corporate total proved plus probable gross reserves grew by over 20 pct or 3.4 MMBoe from 12.92 MMBoe to 15.78 MMBoe, net of production during the year
PARIS Jan 27 European stock index futures pointed to a slightly lower open on Friday, with stocks set to trim some of the previous day's sharp gains, as investors await the outcome of crucial Greek debt talks before chasing stocks higher.
At 0701 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.3-0.4 percent.
* Corporate total proved plus probable gross reserves grew by over 20 pct or 3.4 MMBoe from 12.92 MMBoe to 15.78 MMBoe, net of production during the year
Feb 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 4 points at 7267 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1 pct ahead of the cash market open.
* Says 2017 will probably be last year of losses (Adds details)