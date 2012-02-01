版本:
European stock index futures signal slight gains

PARIS Feb 1 European stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open on Wednesday, as better-than-expected Chinese manufacturing data help boost investor sentiment.

At 0701 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC 40 were up 0.1-0.2 percent.

