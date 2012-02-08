版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 8日 星期三 15:05 BJT

European stock index futures point to higher open

PARIS Feb 8 European stock index futures pointed to a rise on Wednesday, with shares set to track gains on Wall Street and in Asia, as investors bet Greek parties will soon reach a deal for a bailout package that will help avoid a chaotic sovereign debt default.

At 0704 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.4-0.5 percent.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐