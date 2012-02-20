版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 20日 星期一 15:02 BJT

European stock index futures signal higher open

PARIS Feb 20 European stock index futures rose on Monday, boosted by China's move to ease bank lending capacity to combat slowing growth in the world's second biggest economy and by mounting hopes that debt-stricken Greece is about to get a second bailout package.

At 0701 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were up 0.9-1.1 percent, pointing to a higher open for equities.

