版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 13日 星期二 15:01 BJT

European stock index futures signal higher open

PARIS, March 13 European stock index futures signalled gains on Tuesday, with stocks set to reverse the previous day's dip, on expectation German and U.S. macro data will add to recent upbeat figures ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy statement.

At 0701 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 1.0-1.1 percent.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐