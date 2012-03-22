版本:
中国
2012年 3月 22日 星期四

European stock index futures signal further losses

PARIS, March 22 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Thursday, with shares set to retreat for the fourth straight session, after data showed China's economic momentum slowed in March as factory activity shrank for a fifth month in a row.

At 0702 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.3-0.4 percent.

