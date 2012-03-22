European stock index futures signal further losses

BRIEF-Capstone companies to explore strategic alternatives
* Capstone Companies announces exploration of strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value
PARIS, March 22 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Thursday, with shares set to retreat for the fourth straight session, after data showed China's economic momentum slowed in March as factory activity shrank for a fifth month in a row.
At 0702 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.3-0.4 percent.
* Terraform Power-CEO, CFO concluded disclosure controls, procedures were ineffective as of Sept. 30, 2016 due to previously identified material weaknesses
* Taser international inc files for non-timely 10-K Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mMBWR1) Further company coverage: