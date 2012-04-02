版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 2日 星期一 14:03 BJT

European stock index futures signal early gains

PARIS, April 2 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Monday, with shares set to kick off the second quarter on a positive note as surprisingly strong Chinese manufacturing data eased recent worries over the country's economic outlook.

At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.2-0.3 percent.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐