版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 3日 星期二 14:03 BJT

European stock index futures signal early gains

PARIS, April 3 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Tuesday, with stocks set to extend a sharp two-session rally and track gains on Wall Street following forecast-beating U.S. manufacturing data.

At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.2-0.3 percent.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐