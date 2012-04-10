版本:
Europe stock index futures signal sharp losses

PARIS, April 10 European stock index futures pointed to sharp losses on Tuesday, tracking a drop on Wall Street where disappointing U.S. monthly jobs data prompted investors to further cut their exposure to risky assets such as equities.

At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 1.3-1.8 percent.

