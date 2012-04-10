Europe stock index futures signal sharp losses

BRIEF-Denison announces CAD$20 mln bought deal private placement of common and flow-through shares
* Denison announces CAD$20m bought deal private placement of common and flow-through shares
PARIS, April 10 European stock index futures pointed to sharp losses on Tuesday, tracking a drop on Wall Street where disappointing U.S. monthly jobs data prompted investors to further cut their exposure to risky assets such as equities.
At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 1.3-1.8 percent.
* Denison announces CAD$20m bought deal private placement of common and flow-through shares
* Arianne Phosphate - Co advancing Lac À Paul project in Quebec's Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region, signs MOU with Constructions Proco
* MGM Growth Properties Llc reports fourth quarter and full year financial results