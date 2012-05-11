版本:
European stock index futures signal early slide

PARIS May 11 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Friday, resuming a two-week retreat as a batch of lower-than-expected earnings, Greece's political deadlock and a huge loss from JPMorgan rattle investors.

At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.8-1.0 percent.

