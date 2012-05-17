版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 17日 星期四 14:04 BJT

European stock index futures signal slight rebound

PARIS May 17 European stock index futures pointed to a slight rebound on Thursday following an almost uninterrupted three-week drop, but gains could be limited by intensifying worries over Greece's finances and its ailing banking sector.

At 0603 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.3-0.4 percent.

