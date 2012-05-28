版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 28日 星期一 14:02 BJT

European stock index futures signal early gains

PARIS May 28 European stock index futures pointed to gains on Monday, helped by polls showing Greece's conservatives regaining a lead ahead of the elections which would allow the formation of a government committed to keeping the country in the euro zone.

At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 1 percent.

