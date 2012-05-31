版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 31日 星期四 14:04 BJT

Europe stock futures signal breather after sell-off

PARIS May 31 European stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open on Thursday, halting the previous session's sell-off, but gains could be limited as concerns over Spain's ability to rescue its banking sector continue to spook investors.

At 0603 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.2-0.3 percent.

