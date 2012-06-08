版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 8日 星期五

European stock index futures signal early losses

PARIS, June 8 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Friday, with stocks set to surrender some of the week's lofty gains, as recent expectation of fresh U.S. stimulus measures waned following comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke.

At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.7-0.9 percent.

