版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 13日 星期三 14:02 BJT

European stock index futures signal early gains

PARIS, June 13 European stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open on Wednesday, as shares were poised to track a late rally on Wall Street, but simmering worries over the borrowing costs of Spain and Italy could limit the gains.

At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.2-0.3 percent.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐