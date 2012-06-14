版本:
European stock index futures signal mixed open

PARIS, June 14 European stock index futures pointed to a mixed open on Thursday, as Spain's downgrade by Moody's rattled investors ahead of a bond auction by Italy at which borrowing costs are seen sharply rising.

At 0603 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 were up 0.2 percent, for Germany's DAX up 0.2 percent and for France's CAC down 0.1 percent.

