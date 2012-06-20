Europe stock index futures signal losses; Fed eyed

BRIEF-Northern Vertex Q2 loss per share C$0.01
* Northern Vertex reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
PARIS, June 20 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Wednesday, with shares set to halt the previous day's rally, but hopes of fresh measures by European policymakers and further stimulus from the Federal Reserve could limit the losses.
At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.3-0.4 percent.
* Savanna responds to Total's amended unsolicited offer for Savanna
* Dermira prices $168.5 million public offering of common stock