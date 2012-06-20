版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 20日 星期三 14:03 BJT

Europe stock index futures signal losses; Fed eyed

PARIS, June 20 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Wednesday, with shares set to halt the previous day's rally, but hopes of fresh measures by European policymakers and further stimulus from the Federal Reserve could limit the losses.

At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.3-0.4 percent.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐