Europe stock index futures rise after sell-off

PARIS, June 26 European stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open on Tuesday, with stocks set to halt their sharp three-session sell-off.

But Moody's downgrade of Spanish banks, Cyprus's request for a bailout and doubts over whether this week's EU summit will lead to significant measures to shore up the region's most indebted countries could limit the rebound.

At 0603 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.2-0.3 percent.

