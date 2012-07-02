版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 2日 星期一 14:03 BJT

European stock index futures signal early gains

PARIS, July 2 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Monday, adding to last Friday's rally sparked by new measures to fight the euro zone debt crisis, but gains could be limited by tepid Chinese data that revives worries about the global economy.

At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.2-0.4 percent.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐