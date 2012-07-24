European stock index futures signal slight gains

PARIS, July 24 European stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open on Tuesday, as a rise in China's flash factory purchasing managers index reassured investors over the health of the global economy and eclipsed Moody's warning on Germany's credit rating.

At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 were up 0.2 percent, for Germany's DAX were up 0.08 percent and for France's CAC were up 0.44 percent.