European stock index futures signal further gains

BRIEF-Zadar arranges $2 mln strategic non-brokered private placement
* Zadar arranges $2m strategic non-brokered private placement
PARIS Aug 9 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Thursday, with stocks set to keep their brisk two-week rally alive as data showing a drop in China's consumer inflation fuelled expectation of further policy easing to boost growth.
At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.3-0.6 percent.
* Zadar arranges $2m strategic non-brokered private placement
* Colony Starwood Homes announces upsize and pricing of public offering of common shares
HONG KONG, March 2 A subsidiary of BlackRock Inc has become the first United States-based asset manager to be awarded a Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) quota to invest in China's capital markets.