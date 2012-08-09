版本:
中国
2012年 8月 9日

European stock index futures signal further gains

PARIS Aug 9 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Thursday, with stocks set to keep their brisk two-week rally alive as data showing a drop in China's consumer inflation fuelled expectation of further policy easing to boost growth.

At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.3-0.6 percent.

