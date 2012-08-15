版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 15日 星期三 14:03 BJT

European stock index futures signal lower open

PARIS Aug 15 European stock index futures pointed to a dip on Wednesday as shares continue to zig-zag while trading volumes drop, with investors moving to the sidelines and waiting for clear moves by central banks before increasing their exposure to equities.

At 0603 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.4-0.5 percent.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐