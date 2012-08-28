版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 28日 星期二 14:02 BJT

Europe stock futures signal losses on growth fears

PARIS Aug 28 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Tuesday as mounting worries over global growth overshadowed expectations of further stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.

At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.4-0.5 percent.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐