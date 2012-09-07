版本:
中国
2012年 9月 7日 星期五

European stock index futures signal further gains

PARIS, Sept 7 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Friday, adding to the previous session's sharp rally sparked by ECB's bond buying plan, as investors bet U.S. payrolls figures will show improvement in the jobs market.

At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.1-0.4 percent.

