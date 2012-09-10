版本:
European stock index futures signal early losses

PARIS, Sept 10 European stock index futures pointed to a dip on Monday after last week's rally, although losses could be limited by rising expectations of a new round of stimulus measures by the Federal Reserve in the wake of lower-than-expected monthly jobs data.

At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.2 percent.

