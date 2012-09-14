版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 14日 星期五 14:03 BJT

Europe stock index futures signal rally on Fed plan

PARIS, Sept 14 European stock index futures pointed to a sharply higher open on Friday, as the U.S. Federal Reserve's new aggressive stimulus measures rekindle investors' appetite for risky assets such as equities.

At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC 40 were up 1.4-1.9 percent.

