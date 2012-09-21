版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 21日 星期五 14:02 BJT

European stock index futures signal rebound

PARIS, Sept 21 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Friday, bouncing back from the previous day's dip and tracking gains in Asia, helped by renewed hopes that central bank action will revive economic growth and resolve the euro zone debt crisis.

At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.5-0.7 percent.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐