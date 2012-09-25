版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 25日 星期二 14:03 BJT

European stock index futures signal early bounce

PARIS, Sept 25 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Tuesday, with stocks set to reverse the previous session's losses as hopes about recent central bank stimulus measures eclipse worries over the global economy and Spain's debt crisis.

At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.1-0.3 percent.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐