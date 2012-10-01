版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 1日 星期一 14:02 BJT

European stock index futures signal early losses

PARIS Oct 1 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Monday, adding to the previous session's losses on mounting concerns over Spain's economic crisis and as data signalled further evidence of slowing growth in China.

At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC 40 were down 0.3-0.6 percent.

