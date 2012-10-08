版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 8日 星期一 14:04 BJT

European stock index futures signal early losses

PARIS Oct 8 European stock index futures fell on Monday, with shares set to surrender a big chunk of Friday's gains as the initial enthusiasm sparked by the drop in the U.S. unemployment rate fades while worries about earnings and the global economy resurface.

At 0604 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.5-0.8 percent.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐