公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 10日 星期三 14:04 BJT

European stock index futures signal further losses

PARIS Oct 10 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Wednesday, with stocks set to lose ground for the third consecutive session as investors fret about corporate results as the earnings season gets under way.

At 0602 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.1-0.3 percent.

