2012年 10月 19日 星期五

European stock index futures signal early dip

PARIS Oct 19 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Friday, with tech shares set to feel the pinch from Google's surprisingly weak results.

At 0610 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.2-0.3 percent.

