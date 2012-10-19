European stock index futures signal early dip

BRIEF-Whitney receives approval to close transaction with First NBC
* Whitney receives approval to close transaction with First NBC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS Oct 19 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Friday, with tech shares set to feel the pinch from Google's surprisingly weak results.
At 0610 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.2-0.3 percent.
* Nordson corp announces agreement to acquire advanced technologies business of Vention Medical
* Nordson Corp reports record first quarter sales and diluted earnings per share