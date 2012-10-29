版本:
中国
2012年 10月 29日

European stock index futures signal early dip

PARIS Oct 29 European stock index futures pointed to an early dip on Monday, adding to last week's loses, as investors fret about the outlook for corporate profits following a string of disappointing quarterly results.

At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.1-0.2 percent.

