2012年 11月 12日

European stock index futures signal early losses

PARIS Nov 12 European stock index futures signalled a lower open on Monday, adding to last week's losses, as fears over the U.S. fiscal cliff and nagging concerns about Greece eclipse better-than-expected export data from China.

At 0703 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were down 0.1-0.2 percent.

