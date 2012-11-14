版本:
European stock index futures signal early losses

PARIS Nov 14 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Wednesday, with shares set to reverse the previous day's rally, as investors remain reluctant to make bets ahead of the U.S. 'fiscal cliff'.

At 0702 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.3-0.4 percent.

