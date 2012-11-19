Europe stock index futures signal sharp bounce

BRIEF-Jaguar Land Rover appoints Natarajan Chandrasekaran as chairman
* Says natarajan chandrasekaran has been appointed director and chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London newsroom)
PARIS Nov 19 European stock index futures pointed to a sharply higher open on Monday, with stocks poised to mirror gains on Wall Street and in Asia on hopes of a deal in Washington to avoid a damaging "fiscal cliff".
At 0702 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.9-1.0 percent.
* Says confident that its deal to buy Sky will be approved "based on a compelling fact set" Further company coverage: (London newsroom)
* Prothena announces pricing of public offering of 2,700,000 ordinary shares