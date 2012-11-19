版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 19日 星期一 15:02 BJT

Europe stock index futures signal sharp bounce

PARIS Nov 19 European stock index futures pointed to a sharply higher open on Monday, with stocks poised to mirror gains on Wall Street and in Asia on hopes of a deal in Washington to avoid a damaging "fiscal cliff".

At 0702 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.9-1.0 percent.

