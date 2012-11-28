版本:
中国
2012年 11月 28日

Europe stock index futures signal early dip

PARIS Nov 28 European stock futures pointed to a lower open on Wednesday, tracking a dip on Wall Street after comments from U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid on the lack of progress in budget talks spooked investors.

At 0702 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.3-0.4 percent.

