2012年 12月 11日

European stock index futures signal slight gains

PARIS Dec 11 European stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open on Tuesday, helped in part by signs U.S. budget talks to avoid the "fiscal cliff" were picking up pace.

At 0702 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.02-0.19 percent.

