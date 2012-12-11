European stock index futures signal slight gains

BRIEF-KNIGHTSWOOD FINANCIAL SAYS AMELIA YEO TO RESIGN AS CFO
* KNIGHTSWOOD FINANCIAL CORP. ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
PARIS Dec 11 European stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open on Tuesday, helped in part by signs U.S. budget talks to avoid the "fiscal cliff" were picking up pace.
At 0702 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.02-0.19 percent.
FRANKFURT, March 2 German builder Hochtief on Thursday denied it would bid for a possible contract to build a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico.
* Immunomedics outlines revised settlement offer rejected by venBio; announces actions that are in the best interests of all stockholders