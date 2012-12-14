版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 14日 星期五 15:03 BJT

European stock index futures signal early gains

PARIS Dec 14 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Friday, resuming their four-week rally, as strong manufacturing data from China eclipsed worries about U.S. budget talks.

At 0703 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.1-0.3 percent.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐