公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 21日 星期五

European stock index futures signal drop

PARIS Dec 21 European stock index futures pointed to a drop on Friday, with shares set to trim recent lofty gains after a proposal from Republican leader John Boehner to avoid the "fiscal cliff" failed to get support from his party.

At 0702 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were down 0.4-0.7 percent.

