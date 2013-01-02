Europe stock index futures signal rally on US deal

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 14
April 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
PARIS Jan 2 European stock index futures pointed to a rally on Wednesday after U.S. lawmakers approved a deal preventing massive tax hikes and spending cuts that threatened to drag the economy into recession.
At 0702 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 1.8-2.4 percent.
April 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 13 Verizon Communications Inc is considering making a buyout offer for Straight Path Communications Inc which would top AT&T Inc's $1.25 billion bid, people familiar with the matter said.
* Expects to drill two exploration wells on shallow water block during 2018 timeframe