公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 2日 星期三 15:02 BJT

Europe stock index futures signal rally on US deal

PARIS Jan 2 European stock index futures pointed to a rally on Wednesday after U.S. lawmakers approved a deal preventing massive tax hikes and spending cuts that threatened to drag the economy into recession.

At 0702 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 1.8-2.4 percent.
