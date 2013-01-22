版本:
European stock index futures signal early losses

PARIS Jan 22 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Tuesday, as investors await quarterly results from a flurry of U.S. bellwethers, seeking clues on the outlook for corporates worldwide.

At 0702 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.1 percent.
