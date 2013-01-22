European stock index futures signal early losses

BRIEF-Novation Cos, Novastar Mortgage file first amended disclosure statement
* Novation Companies-on April 4, co,novastar mortgage filed a first amended plan of reorganization amending proposed plan of reorganization-sec filing
PARIS Jan 22 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Tuesday, as investors await quarterly results from a flurry of U.S. bellwethers, seeking clues on the outlook for corporates worldwide.
At 0702 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.1 percent.
* Novation Companies-on April 4, co,novastar mortgage filed a first amended plan of reorganization amending proposed plan of reorganization-sec filing
* Glass Lewis and Egan-Jones recommend Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. unitholders vote for the proposed merger with Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* General motors says will add more than 1,100 new jobs, invest $14 million in new research and development facility for cruise automation in San Francisco Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: