European stock index futures signal early dip

PARIS Jan 24 European stock index futures pointed to a sligthly lower open on Thursday, as disappointing results from tech giant Apple eclipsed data showing accelerating growth in China's factory sector.

At 0702 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 were down 0.04 percent, for Germany's DAX down 0.1 percent and for France's CAC were flat.
